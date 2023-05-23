Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand Academic Council on Tuesday announced the results of the class 10 board examinations, in which 95.38 per cent of 4.27 lakh students were declared successful.

The JAC also declared the results of intermediate exams (class 12) for the Science stream, in which 81.45 per cent of 73,833 students were successful.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished the students who have passed the examinations.

"I wish that all of you touch new heights every day. Hearty congratulations to all the parents and teachers on this occasion," he tweeted.

In 2022, 95.6 per cent students had passed the class 10 board exams, while 92.19 per cent cleared the intermediate Science.

As many as 4.33 lakh students enrolled for the class 10 board exams this year, and 4.27 lakh students appeared for it. Around 4.07 lakh students passed the examination.

In intermediate Science, a total of 74,679 students enrolled for the examination. While 73,833 students appeared for it, 54,481 students passed the examination.

