Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Gujarat reported954 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising its case tally to 1,75,633, the state health department said.

With six new deaths, the state's COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,734, it said.

Recoveries during the day again outnumbered new cases, with 1,197 patients getting discharged. The number of recovered cases in the state thus rose to 1,59,448.

With this, Gujarat has achieved a recovery rate of 90.78 per cent.

The health department said 52,739 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours, increasingthe total number of samples tested so far to 62,10,550.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,633, new cases 954, death toll 3,734, discharged 1,59,448, active cases 12,451 and people tested so far 62,10,550.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)