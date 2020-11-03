Panaji, November 3: Classes for X and XII standard students in Goa will resume from November 21, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. He also said that a decision on the resumption of other classes would be taken sometime later.

"We have reviewed the situation and it was a unanimous decision that from November 21 classes for X and XII standards will recommence by following all the SOPs. The decision will be communicated to the schools," Sawant told reporters here. The decision was taken following a meeting chaired by Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister, and officials of the Education Department. Schools in India to Remain Closed Till November 30? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Misleading Post.

In September, Sawant had formed a consultation committee which included education experts, Education Department officials and representatives of Headmasters and Parents Teachers Associations to recommend a timeframe for resumptions of schools in the coastal state, which have been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee was tasked with seeking inputs from education sector stakeholders and deciding on a date for resumption of schools.

