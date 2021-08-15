Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,23,422 on Sunday as 97 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll increased to 4,397 with two more fatalities, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from the Jammu division and 76 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 28, followed by 11 cases each in Ganderbal and Kulgam districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,288 in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,17,737 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

There are 42 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, they said.

