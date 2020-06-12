India News | 99 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Reported in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 99 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Friday taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 2,986 in the state.

According to state Health Department, four persons succumbed to the virus on Friday and the death toll has gone up to 63.

There are 641 active cases in the state and 2,282 patients have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

