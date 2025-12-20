New Delhi, December 20: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning that reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, potentially leading to delays or disruptions. In a post on X, AAI wrote, "Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities."

"To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations," post added on X. Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory As Fog Engulfs National Capital, Flight Operations Continue Normally.

This advisory comes amid ongoing foggy conditions in the region, with similar warnings issued in recent days as dense fog has persisted, affecting visibility and prompting low-visibility procedures at major airports including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Following this, India's domestic airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight disruptions to Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

In its statement, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the weather and advised passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information. "Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi, #Jammu and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," said Indigo in its travel advisory. Delhi Airport, Airlines Including IndiGo Issue Travel Advisories As Dense Fog Disrupts Visibility.

Similarly, at Jaisalmer Airport, flight operations have been affected by low visibility caused by the dense fog. As a result, airlines have been directed to strictly follow passenger facilitation norms in the interest of passenger safety and convenience. On Friday, Air India issued travel advisories to passengers as dense fog conditions across parts of north and east India continued to disrupt flight operations during the holiday travel season.

" Air India continues to remain vigilant and will make every effort to mitigate fog-related disruptions. We understand how important your travel plans are, especially during this holiday season, and we are working round the clock to minimise any inconvenience. As the weather department has forecast dense fog conditions in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India, flight operations are likely to be affected at Delhi, Amritsar (ATQ), Chandigarh (IXC), Lucknow (LKO), Varanasi (VNS), and Patna (PAT), with a ripple effect across the network. At Air India, we have taken proactive measures to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF)," Air India wrote on X

The authority has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at affected airports to assist travelers and emphasized the priority of safe operations. "In the event of delays or cancellations, our ground teams remain available round the clock to assist guests and make alternative arrangements. Passengers booked on select flights during the fog window will continue to receive advance alerts under our FogCare initiative, with the option to change flights without additional payment or seek a full refund without penalty. We request guests to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport. We thank you for your patience and understanding, as the safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our top priority," post added on X.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 384 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)