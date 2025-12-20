New Delhi, December 20: Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday, as fog continued to blanket the national capital. The airport stated that low visibility procedures are still in progress, but all flight operations are functioning normally. In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Smog Engulfs National Capital As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’ at 429 (Watch Videos).

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amid Fog

Earlier, in the wake of cold weather and dense fog, Indira Gandhi International Airport reported on Friday that flight operations at the airport were affected, though visibility was gradually improving. The passenger advisory added that arrivals and departures were continuing, with some delays possible. Delhi Air Pollution Crackdown: Government Restricts Entry of Non-BS-VI Vehicles Under GRAP, Imposes INR 20,000 Fine Starting Today.

In its statement, Delhi airport said, "Flight operations were earlier impacted by dense fog; however, visibility is now improving. Arrivals and departures are continuing, though some delays may still occur. Our on-ground staff is coordinating with all stakeholders to assist passengers across the terminals. For the latest flight status, please check with your airline or visit Delhi Airport's official website. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital recorded a higher AQI than on Friday, when it stood at 374 at 4 pm. As a result, large parts of the city were covered in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Rao Tula Ram Marg, Akshardham, Sarai Kale Khan and Bhairav Marg.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (434), Chandni Chowk (417), Dwarka Sector 8 (417), and Jahangirpuri (428), were recorded in the 'severe' category. RK Puram also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 409, placing it in the 'severe' category. According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)