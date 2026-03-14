Mumbai, March 14: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a state-wide weather advisory warning of unstable atmospheric conditions across Nagaland through Monday, March 16. According to the update released by the Home Department, residents should prepare for localised thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

The advisory, signed by Joint Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ruangmei, highlights a period of heightened weather activity that could impact several districts, particularly in the northern and central regions of the state. Weather Forecast Today, March 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Dimapur Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Districts Under NSDMA Alert

The NSDMA has identified several districts likely to experience scattered thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall. These include:

Northern/Central Districts: Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, and Wokha.

Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, and Wokha. Southern/Western Districts: Kohima, Dimapur, Peren, Phek, Tuensang, and Zunheboto.

Isolated heavy rainfall is specifically predicted for Longleng, Mokokchung, and Wokha during the weekend of March 14-15. Meanwhile, districts such as Noklak are expected to see intermittent light to moderate showers during this same window.

Safety Warnings and Preparedness

In light of the potential for lightning and sudden downpours, the NSDMA has urged the public to exercise extreme caution. Lightning activity, often associated with pre-monsoon convective clouds, poses a significant risk to those in open fields or near tall structures. The authority has requested all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and relevant line departments to remain on high alert. Preparedness measures are being intensified to safeguard lives and property, especially in areas prone to localised waterlogging or minor landslides.

Background: Pre-Monsoon Weather Patterns

The current weather instability is typical for mid-March in Northeast India, driven by moisture influx and cyclonic circulations in the lower atmosphere. According to local meteorological data, the probability of rain in Nagaland today, March 14, remains high at 60 per cent, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. While the intensity of rainfall is expected to subside by March 16, the NSDMA emphasises that weather patterns remain unpredictable. For any emergencies, citizens are advised to contact the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) through the toll-free number 1070.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSDMA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).