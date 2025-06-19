The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has commenced a formal inquiry into the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad and the multi-disciplinary team from AAIB has commenced investigation from June 12, said an official statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

The investigation has been ordered by DG, AAIB. NTSB and OEM teams have arrived to assist AAIB as per ICAO protocols.

A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the crash site on 13 June 2025 and another set was found on 16 June. This model of aircraft has two Blackbox sets, added the statement.

The AAIB investigation is progressing steadily with all necessary support from local authorities and agencies. Key recovery work, including site documentation and evidence collection, has been completed, and further analysis is now underway.

The Ministry remains committed to full transparency relating to the ongoing investigation and will follow all mandated protocols and norms, in the larger interest of the highest standards of Passenger Safety and convenience.

The Minister emphasised the importance of working together as a cohesive and responsive team to uphold passenger trust and bring operational stability, which has been the cornerstone of Indian aviation.

Certain media outlets have reported that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The AAIB will decide the location for decoding the flight recorders after assessing all technical, safety, and security considerations, mentioned the official statement.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation urged all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

