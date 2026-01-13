New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing political tussle between the AAP party and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra over alleged insult of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, AAP demanded an apology from the minister on Tuesday, claiming that it was he who in the first place was insulting the Sikh Guru and manipulating Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena's statement.

Through the X post, Aam Aadmi Party stated, "Insult to Gurus, India will not tolerate !! Kapil Mishra will have to apologise.", with a poster of Kapil Mishra in the X post.

https://x.com/AamAadmiParty/status/2010953925600624668

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra continued with the stance and took a jibe at AAP's Atishi Marlena. On Tuesday, through his official X handle, he said, "The one who committed the crime is absconding and missing..." and included a missing poster of Atishi Marlena in the X post.

https://x.com/KapilMishra_IND/status/2010947041867022363

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, on the same day, criticised AAP leader Atishi over her alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur, saying AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal should have asked her to apologise.

Mishra accused the AAP leadership of remaining silent on the issue and said they would not remain silent about what he called a serious matter.

Addressing the press conference in the national capital, Mishra said, "On 6th January, a sin was committed in the Delhi Assembly, when the Leader of Opposition used derogatory words during a debate on the 350 years of the sacrifice of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. Since that day, Atishi has gone missing; she has been ordered not to come before the media. To hide this sin, on orders of Arvind Kejriwal, the systems of the Punjab government and the Punjab Police are being misused."

"I want to tell Bhagwant Mann ji, don't become a party to this sin...The way Atishi has gone missing after this means that what she did was deliberate...We will not remain quiet on this issue. Arvind Kejriwal should have asked Atishi to apologise on this matter. I want to tell Atishi to come before the media," he said.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi over the alleged circulation of a doctored video of Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

Several AAP MLAs and party leaders were detained by the police during the demonstration.

The protest follows a video shared by BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, which AAP claims was manipulated to include words Atishi did not speak and to allegedly disrespect Sikh Gurus.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "AAP workers are demanding an apology from CM Rekha Gupta. Demanding this, we have come here near the BJP office. It has been proven that BJP minister Kapil Mishra inserted false words in Atishi's video and attempted to vitiate religious harmony in the country. Action should be taken against them."

Meanwhile, according to a forensic report dated January 9, the word "Guru" was not uttered by Atishi in the audio clips circulating on social media, a release said.

"Vide Forensic Report dated January 9, 2026, it has emerged that the word 'Guru' has not been uttered by Atishi in her audio as contained in the video clips being circulated on social media. Furthermore, there has been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by Atishi," the release further clarified.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said. (ANI)

