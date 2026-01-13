Lucknow, January 13: Police have arrested a man and his second wife in Ghaziabad’s Loni area for the alleged murder of his seven-year-old daughter. The child was reportedly beaten to death on Monday, January 12, after she purportedly soiled her clothes. The police took the couple into custody on Tuesday, January 13, after neighbors reported suspicious behaviour and visible injuries on the child’s body.

The victim, identified as Ananya, lived with her father, Sudhir, and her stepmother, Renu, in the Prem Nagar locality. According to preliminary investigations, the couple initially tried to conceal the cause of death, claiming the girl had fallen ill. However, a medical examination and police interrogation revealed that the child had been subjected to severe physical assault. Ghaziabad Horror: 47-Year-Old Landlady Goes to Collect Rent From Her Tenants, Found Dead in Suitcase; Couple Detained.

Girl Beaten to Death in Ghaziabad After ‘Dirtying Clothes’ Anger Stepmother

The assault allegedly occurred on Monday afternoon when the stepmother, Renu, became enraged over the child’s hygiene. According to the police, the woman locked the girl in a room and beat her repeatedly with a blunt object. The father, Sudhir, is accused of failing to intervene and subsequently helping to hide the crime.

Neighbors told investigators they often heard the child crying but were unaware of the extent of the abuse. Suspicion arose when the couple was seen attempting to perform the final rites in haste on Tuesday morning, prompting locals to alert the police. Ghaziabad Shocker: Cook Caught Spitting on Chapatis at Roadside Eatery in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Upon arriving at the scene, the Loni Border police team took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem. The report confirmed that the death was caused by internal hemorrhaging and multiple blunt-force injuries to the chest and abdomen.

During questioning, the father and stepmother reportedly confessed to the crime. Police have registered a case under Section 103 (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Investigators revealed that Sudhir had married Renu approximately two years ago following the death of his first wife. Ananya was the daughter of his first marriage. Police are currently looking into whether there was a history of prolonged domestic abuse in the household.

Child rights activists in the National Capital Region (NCR) have expressed concern over the incident, emphasizing the need for better community-level monitoring of vulnerable children. Local authorities have urged citizens to report any signs of child abuse to the 1098 helpline or the nearest police station immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

