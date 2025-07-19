Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday took potshots at the AAP over the resignation of its MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, and said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has started "collapsing", which is happening "brick by brick".

Former Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday said she has resigned as a member of the state Assembly and decided to quit politics. She did not cite any reason for the decision.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Preparation Over SIR in West Bengal to Start by First Week of August, Say Sources.

Reacting to it, Warring said she was the second AAP legislator to be "out of the party" in less than a month. The AAP on June 29 suspended Amritsar North MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh for five years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The Punjab Congress president pointed out that only three days ago, Maan had met the party convener, Arvind Kejriwal and had said, "his dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration".

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Exercise: 95.92% Electors Covered; 6 More Days Still Left, Says Election Commission of India.

What happened to that "courage and inspiration" within three days, Warring asked. "The rate at which the MLAs have started to quit or are made to quit suggests that the party's countdown has begun sooner than we expected. The AAP is collapsing, and it is happening brick by brick."

Warring said if the AAP's own MLAs are feeling so much "alienated" and "disillusioned" that they are quitting the party, what would be the plight of the common man who does not have any privileges like those of the legislators?

Observing that all is not well in the AAP, he pointed out, "One MLA was suspended from the party and within less than a month another MLA has resigned, even saying to have quit politics".

"While it, indeed, is the AAP's internal matter, but when a fire breaks out inside the house, the flames do get noticed far and wide and cannot be overlooked," the Congress leader said.

BJP leader Vineet Joshi said Anmol Gagan Maan's resignation as Kharar MLA is a "betrayal and treachery" with the five-year mandate given by the people.

Before her, MLA Kanwar Sandhu remained absent from the assembly constituency for four years, and now Anmol's resignation within three years of getting elected clearly shows that the AAP is repeatedly "betraying" Kharar by fielding "wrong" candidates, the BJP leader said.

Joshi further said that Maan's tenure of three years and four months for the Kharar assembly constituency was nothing short of a bad dream.

"The people of Kharar city, Kurali, New Chandigarh, Nayagaon Municipal Committee, and most villages were deprived of even seeing the face of their MLA, who was also a minister for some time," he said in a statement.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)