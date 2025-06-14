Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, representing the Doda constituency, on Saturday announced the withdrawal of his support from the National Conference (NC)-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, who also serves as the AAP's State President in Jammu and Kashmir, made the announcement on the social media platform X, stating, "I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition."

Also Read | MV Wan Hai 503 Fire: ICG, Indian Navy and IAF Execute High-Risk Operation To Stabilise Fire-Hit Singaporean Vessel off Kochi.

He said the decision was taken in the best interest of the people of the Union Territory.

"This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority," Malik wrote.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Elopes With 22-Year-Old Nephew; Takes Cash INR 30,000, Jewellery.

Malik's decision comes nearly eight months after he extended support to the NC-Congress alliance following his historic victory in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He secured the Doda seat in the JK Legislative Assembly elections by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gajay Singh Rana by 4,538 votes.

In October 2024, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) said it would support the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) after the NC-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the recently concluded assembly election in the Union Territory.

The party submitted a formal letter of support to the lieutenant governor.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference-Congress alliance secured an absolute majority in the Union Territory by winning 49 seats, with the former taking 42 and the latter 6 seats.

Meanwhile, in a step towards reviving adventure tourism and promoting indigenous games among the youth, the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DOSPE), University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Indian Army, organised a ten-day Sports Camp at the Bhadarwah Campus in Doda district.

The joint initiative came after recent tensions in the region following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which adversely impacted tourism and youth activities. The summer camp was designed to boost the morale of the local population.

The initiative featured various traditional and modern games, providing young participants with a valuable opportunity to explore their talents and stay engaged in constructive activities.

Events included athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, kho-kho, and wrestling, drawing enthusiastic participation from both students and local youth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)