Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) AAP on Wednesday named Rajya Sabha member Sanjiv Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.

