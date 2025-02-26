Famous People Born on February 26: February 26 is notable for the birth of many influential figures across various fields. Victor Hugo, the legendary French writer, was born on this day, leaving behind classics like Les Misérables. In the world of music, Johnny Cash, the iconic American singer-songwriter, and Max Martin, the Swedish hitmaker behind numerous pop chart-toppers, share this birthday. Football fans celebrate Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the former Manchester United star and manager. Indian cinema remembers Manmohan Desai, known for his blockbuster films, while actors Sriti Jha, Teresa Palmer, and Sehban Azim also mark their birthdays. Notable figures like Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, and Shaktikanta Das, India’s RBI governor, were also born on this day. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, singer Payal Dev, and actress Hari Teja further add to the diverse list of personalities born on February 26. 26 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Shaktikanta Das Sriti Jha Manmohan Desai (1937-1994) Bajrang Punia Sehban Azim Payal Dev Hari Teja Pravesh Rana Manmohan Krishna (1922-1990) Johnny Cash (1932-2003) Teresa Palmer Victor Hugo Max Martin Ole Gunnar Solskjær

