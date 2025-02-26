To simplify the process of checking results, the Bodoland Lottery Department provides a downloadable PDF containing the complete list of winners and their ticket numbers. Alongside the Bodoland Lottery, several other well-known lotteries in the region include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. Those looking for Wednesday's draw results can visit the official website to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, which features the complete list of winners along with their ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where to Check Bodoland Lottery Result

The official website, bodolotteries.com, will publish the Bodoland Lottery Result of Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in three phases—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can easily check and download the results in PDF format, ensuring quick access to the winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated lottery, the Bodoland Lottery maintains transparency and fairness. To avoid any misleading information, players are advised to rely solely on the official website for accurate and updated results.