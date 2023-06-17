New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday raised objections to certain dialogues and scenes of the film "Aadipursh" -- a retelling of the Ramayana -- accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged the BJP allowed its making for "cheap politics".

As AAP panned the film, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film "Adipurush" until a re-examine of its "controversial" scenes and dialogues.

Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

Addressing a press conference at AAP headquarters, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh read out some of the dialogues of the film and described them as a "grave insult" to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society.

He claimed that the film has been made "with the blessings" of BJP leaders and chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The BJP, for its cheap politics, is openly getting Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, Bhagwan Bajrang Bali and Mata Sita insulted," Singh told the press conference.

He alleged that the film has "cheap dialogues" and "certain scenes, which no Hindu will ever accept."

"Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka (your father's cloth, your father's oil) …Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane chala aaya (is it your aunt's garden where you have come to take a whiff of fresh air", Singh read some of these dialogues of the film and alleged that the movie has hurt Hindu sentiments.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda should also apologise to the nation and the entire Hindu society for allowing the making of such a film and its screening which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Singh demanded.

