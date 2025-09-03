New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called on its workers across India to come forward and aid the people devastated by the floods in Punjab, a press release by the party said.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the state's Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and party volunteers are working round the clock to provide every possible relief.

The AAP Delhi unit chief noted that just as the Sikh community has always selflessly served humanity in times of disaster, AAP too must draw inspiration and stand shoulder to shoulder with Punjab in this crisis.

Senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Vice President Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Jha, and Kuldeep Kumar, were also present during the press conference at the AAP headquarters on Tuesday, the press release said.

Addressing the press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that heavy rains across North India have created flood-like situations in several states, with multiple districts in Punjab severely affected. "The AAP government in Punjab is extending all possible assistance to flood victims, with volunteers, office bearers, the Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs actively engaged in relief efforts," he noted.

According to the release, the AAP Delhi unit chief highlighted that Punjabis are such people that whenever a calamity strikes anywhere in the world, be it a natural disaster or even a war between nations, they are the first to set up langars in gurdwaras and offer help.

"Today, we too will try to follow in their footsteps. Punjabis have taught the whole world the meaning of service and assistance. We are appealing to all Aam Aadmi Party workers to dedicate themselves to this seva," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Speaking at the press conference, AAP Delhi Vice President and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said, "In the past few days, several districts of Punjab, thousands of villages, lakhs of cattle, countless families, and thousands of acres of farmland have been devastated by the floods. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his ministers, and numerous NGOs are working tirelessly to provide relief."

The AAP MLA pointed out that Punjabis generally do not ask for help. Still, at this time, it is the responsibility of all people who believe in humanity to support those affected by floods in Punjab.

"Whenever disaster has struck anywhere, Punjabis have always been the first to extend help. In the same way, we must all come forward in whatever capacity possible to stand with Punjab today," he said.

As per the press release, he further explained that while food supplies are essential, the urgent needs are different.

"Ration is not as essential right now as other items are. There is a greater need for mosquito nets, tarpaulins, medicines, and children's clothes. Many houses have been completely damaged by floodwaters. The process of relief will have to continue for several weeks," he said.

Announcing a nationwide initiative, Jarnail Singh said, "The AAP has decided that in every state across the country, the offices of AAP office bearers, MLAs, and councillors will run campaigns to collect relief materials for Punjab. We appeal to everyone to join this campaign in whatever way they can. Together, we must save Punjab from this flood disaster."

Several parts of Punjab continue to reel under floods, with 30 lives lost and people across a large part of the state facing difficulties and suffering losses due to water entering fields and homes.

The flood caused damage in 23 districts in Punjab, affecting 1,400 villages and over 3.5 lakh people, according to official data.

Pathankot reported the highest number of deaths at six, followed by Ludhiana with four. Three individuals are reported missing in Pathankot. (ANI)

