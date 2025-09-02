Jammu, September 2: All government and private schools across Jammu Division will remain closed on September 3 in view of inclement weather and safety concerns, the Directorate of School Education Jammu announced on Tuesday. The order, issued by Director School Education Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, cited weather advisories warning of "heavy rainfall, landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, etc.," that could aggravate the situation by causing severe waterlogging, flooding in low-lying areas, damaged roads and school buildings.

"To ensure the safety of students and staff, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private schools across Jammu Division shall remain closed on 03-09-2025," the order stated. The Directorate also directed schools to conduct online classes wherever possible to ensure continuity of education. The order comes in the wake of widespread destruction due to heavy rains and rain-induced landslides. Jammu School Holiday: All Government and Private Schools in Jammu To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Weather Alerts and Incessant Rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra continued to remain suspended for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday due to persistent bad weather conditions in the Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities have restricted the movement of pilgrims from the Katra base camp as a precautionary measure due to safety concerns arising from continuous rainfall, landslides, and flash floods in the region.

The suspension has left the base camp and adjoining areas with a deserted look, as many devotees wait for the resumption of the pilgrimage. The Reasi district administration and shrine board officials are closely monitoring the situation, while restoration work on damaged routes and roads is underway. On August 27, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide that killed 34 people and heavy rainfall. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update and Forecast: MeT Department Issues Red Alert in Valley for Thunderstorms, Flash Floods and Landslides.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

According to an official order, the committee also includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu. (ANI)

