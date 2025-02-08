New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Vikas Bagga, AAP candidate from the Krishna Nagar Assembly Constituency, expressed confidence in his party's victory citing people's happiness with the work of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

While speaking with ANI, Bagga said, "During the elections, we went to the public, and the public is very happy with the work of Arvind Kejriwal with the work of the Aam Aadmi Party."

"This time too, the government of Aam Aadmi Party is being formed with a full majority," he added.

The Krishna Nagar assembly constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between BJP's Anil Goyal, AAP's Vikas Bagga, and Gurcharan Singh of Congress.

Meanwhile, according to the update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 10:18 am, BJP was leading on 41 seats while AAP is leading on 28 seats.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has faced setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power after more than two decades.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of "damaging" the infrastructure of Delhi. (ANI)

