Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): An aarti was performed at the Sangam in Prayagraj to offer prayers for the peace of the souls who lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes that struck Tibet and Nepal on January 7.

President of the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said that he prayed for the people who died and lost their houses in the earthquakes that struck.

"Today, I prayed on the bank of Sangam - for those people who suffered as many houses were destroyed and lives were lost in Tibet and Nepal due to a disastrous tragedy (earthquake). As Sant Morari Bapu has said, we all should help those 126 affected families - and we will be sending some financial help to all of them through ITBP. Those amounts and the money are just a symbol, a token - as India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. All of India is with them. The relation between India, China and Tibet continues to flourish and we continue to peacefully co-exist - today's aarti was dedicated to that cause as well..,"Swami Chidanand Saraswati told ANI.

Notably, an earthquake jolted a remote region of Tibet on January 7, killing at least 126 people and injuring over 100 others, with tremors felt in Nepal, Bhutan and parts of northern India, Al Jazeera reported. The earthquake was followed by 49 aftershocks.

Over 1000 houses were destroyed in the earthquake that struck Tibet on January 7, Al Jazeera reported, citing Xinhua News Agency.

The epicentre of the quake was Shigatse, one of the holiest cities of Tibet, as per Al Jazeera. The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 7.1 on the Richter scale, while the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) recorded a magnitude of 6.8. (ANI)

