January 13 has so many big birthdays, with the likes of Rakesh Sharma, Orlando Bloom, Patrick Dempsey, Imran Khan and Luis Diaz born on this date. People born on January 13 are assigned the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn or Makar Rashi is the tenth sign of the zodiac, typically associated with those born between December 22 and January 19. It's an Earth sign ruled by Saturn, symbolised by the Goat, which reflects qualities of determination, ambition, and practicality. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that, we mean the famous celebrities born on January 13? Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 13, along with their year of birth. Capricorn Season: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes, and GIFs To Celebrate the Earthy Zodiac Sign!

Famous January 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rakesh Sharma Patrick Dempsey Michael Peña Shonda Rhimes Ruth Wilson Piyush Mishra Imran Khan Lee Seung Gi Orlando Bloom Julian Morris Liam Hemsworth Andrew Yang Julia Louis-Dreyfus Natalia Dyer Adhyayan Suman Ashmit Patel Kamran Akmal Jermaine Lawson Luis Diaz Glenn Whelan

