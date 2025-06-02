Noida, Jun 2 (PTI) A three-year-old girl who was abducted from outside her house in JJ Colony of Noida Sector 9 has been rescued and the kidnapper arrested, police said on Monday.

The girl's father on Sunday filed a complaint at Phase 01 Police Station alleging that Vishnu Mandal, who lives near to his native village in West Bengal, had kidnapped his daughter while she was playing outside their house, Additional DCP Sumit Kumar Shukla said.

Three teams were formed to trace the kidnapped and around 155 CCTV cameras were checked, he said, adding that the girl was safely rescued from Hajipur village in Sector 103 and united with her family.

The accused, a resident of Noida Sector 10, was arrested and a case has been registered against him under Section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita , the police said.

