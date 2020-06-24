Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Approximately 45 per cent of Kharif crops sowing has been completed in the district, said District Agriculture Superintendent Sanjeev Padwal on Wednesday.

"Approximately 45 per cent of Kharif crops sowing has been completed. Maize has been sowed on 95% of the agriculture area being cultivated this Kharif season," Padwal told ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers are continuing to sow Kharif crops in the district.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Tuesday warned the banks, saying, that a criminal case will be registered against them if they refuse to give loans to farmers.

The Kharif season begins in June with the start of the monsoon in India and concludes by October. (ANI)

