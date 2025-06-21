Jammu, Jun 21 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman after a week-long hunt in a graft case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an official on Saturday said.

Head constable Roshan Din, posted at Kathua Police Station, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a factory employee on June 21 but had managed to escape from the scene, said a spokesman of the ACB.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the head constable for demanding and accepting the illegal gratification from the complainant and a hunt was launched to nab him, he added.

The factory employee in his complaint claimed that the policeman demanded money from him on account of deleting his name from the list of accused persons in a case registered at Kathua Police Station even though he had already provided the CCTV footage and attendance of the factory to prove his innocence in the case.

The spokesman said that the accused public servant after accepting a bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant fled from the spot sensing the presence of ACB officials and threw the tainted bribe money in the bushes on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway near Palli.

The tainted bribe money was recovered from the bushes and seized, he added.

