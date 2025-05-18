Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Renowned philosopher and author Acharya Prashant has unveiled his new book 'Decoding Success', a compelling inquiry into the modern pursuit of success and its deeper psychological and spiritual implications.

Addressing mediapersons here, Acharya Prashant said, "There is a kind of success in which we just follow the external standards of success without knowing who you're and what you want and then you say if I achieve X, Y or Z stuff that others have been telling me to achieve then I too will be labeled as successful."

"That is one kind of success and that we said is the kind of success that involves lot of consumption without giving you any satisfaction and has hence resulted in a kind of climate crisis we are facing today," he said.

Acharya Prashant also outlined an alternative vision of success, one that begins with introspection.

"Then there is another success in which you first figure out what is it that holds you back and what is it that you really want. It is obvious that for anybody to be successful or a winner, first of all it has to be seen where all the weaknesses are, where the inner defeats are. If I do not know what keeps me down, what keeps me defeated, where do I keep losing, if I know none of that then there is no way I can be successful," said Acharya Prashant who has played a pivotal role in reviving Vedantic wisdom for the modern world.

Highlighting the Vedantic thought, Acharya Prashant asserted that every human being is born with the potential to reach the highest. "So, being successful is about having some self awareness, realising what is it that you need to do and then immersing yourself fully in it. So there are these two kinds of successes. Anybody who is born will want to be successful. We are all born to be winners. That is also the message of Vedant. You're born to conquer, achieve the highest. If you're born to achieve the highest, yes you're born to struggle, yes you're born to succeed."

Acharya Prashant, who has authored over 160 books also cautioned against blind struggle and misplaced ambition. "But struggle against whom? Success of what kind? These are very important questions to answer otherwise in the absence of any internal standards, we start following very random kinds of ideas and invest in those ideas and thereby waste our one precious life."

Acharya Prashant challenges readers to examine the origin of their goals before committing themselves. "See how do I know what am I to do? How do I call myself successful if I have zero idea of where my targets are really coming from. I must know very well what I am chasing before I sync myself fully in chasing it." (ANI)

