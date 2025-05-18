Chennai, May 18: In a landmark judgment, a Chennai court has ordered a man to pay INR 5 lakh in compensation to his wife of just 43 days, following sustained abuse that included coerced sex, exposure to pornography, and relentless dowry harassment. The court also issued a restraining order against the man and his parents, barring them from approaching the woman.

The woman told the court she was forced into sex by her husband while he was intoxicated and was made to watch pornography against her will. She said he mocked her body and character, accused her of being in a relationship with a female friend, and tried to shame her into silence. ‘Unnatural Sex With Wife a Punishable Offence’: Himachal Pradesh High Court Rejects Contention That Husband Cannot Be Prosecuted Under Section 377.

Her resistance to forced sex, refusal to return to an abusive home, and objections to dowry demands became flashpoints. She testified that after being left at her mother’s house post-wedding in February 2021, she was only taken to her matrimonial home in May, where the abuse escalated. 'Touching Vagina With Penis Amounts to Penetrative Sex Assault': Meghalaya High Court Rejects 'No Penetration' Defence of Rape Accused, Upholds Conviction.

She said she was stalked, denied food, watched through windows, and threatened with a knife. Her husband, who falsely claimed to be working in the film industry, was found to be merely arranging loans for commission. She also revealed he was drunk during their wedding, including when he tied the ‘thali’.

Despite receiving 30 sovereigns of gold and a Royal Enfield Bullet, he and his family accused her of bringing insufficient dowry. Three police complaints were filed over continued harassment. Even in court, the abuse persisted, with the husband’s counsel attempting to malign her and her mother’s character—an act the magistrate immediately condemned.

Citing clear evidence of verbal, physical, and emotional abuse, the court upheld her right to protection and dignity.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

