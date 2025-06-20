New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A comprehensive action plan will be prepared for infrastructure development and improvement of facilities for pilgrims at Ajmer's Dargah Khwaja Saheb, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Friday said.

A review meeting of the progress of the ongoing study on Dargah Khwaja Saheb, Ajmer, by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) was held on June 19 under the chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, an official statement said.

Senior officials from the ministry, the Nazim of Dargah Khwaja Saheb and the IIPA faculty/team participated in the review meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a comprehensive action plan will be prepared for infrastructure development and improvement of facilities for pilgrims at the Dargah in consultation with the ministry and other stakeholders, the statement said. PTIK

