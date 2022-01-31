Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) Women rights activist Nida Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's former officer on special duty (OSD) Gangaram Ambedkar have joined the BJP ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Barelvi sect cleric Tauqueer Raza Khan's brother, joined the BJP at its state headquarters here on Sunday in the presence of joining committee head Lakshmikant Bajpai.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Timeline & Price Tipped Online: Report.

Khan, a triple talaq victim, works to provide legal support to others who were divorced under this system.

Besides her, Mayawati's former OSD and ex-national general secretary Ambedkar also joined the BJP.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Green, Sensex Up by 728 Points, Nifty by 218.30.

Bajpai, while welcoming them, said that in the present Yogi Adityanath regime the atmosphere of fear and hooliganism has ended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)