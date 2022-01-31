Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 728.03 points and Nifty up by 218.30 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 728.03 points or 1.27 per cent at 57928.26 at 9.23 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17320.30 at 9.23 am, up by 218.30 points or 1.28 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors, except the capital goods, were trading in positive bias. Information Technology (IT), realty and teck are among the sectors trading at the highest. (ANI)

