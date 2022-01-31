OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to be launched in the Indian market soon. Last week, tipster OnLeaks had revealed that the company is working on a Nord smartphone named Nord 2T. OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first T Series for the Nord lineup. Ahead of its launch, pricing and the launch timeline have been tipped online by a tipster Yogesh Brar. OnePlus Nord 2T Key Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Soon.

According to Brar, Nord 2T launch will take place in April or May this year. In addition to this, the tipster has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be priced in between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. Moreover, Brar mentioned that OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to debut on February 11 and could be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset could get a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper. OnePlus Nord 2 is likely to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

