Kolkata, Apr 30 (PTI) Activists of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and a rival faction clashed at Beleghata in the northern part of Kolkata on Sunday, officials said.

A party office was reportedly vandalised in the skirmish, they said.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Buidling Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Six, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

TMC MLA Paresh Pal, who visited the area after the incident, said the matter is being resolved and the situation is under control now.

Local TMC leader Raju Naskar alleged that some party workers, who had recently switched sides from the BJP, were creating disturbance in the area.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in; Here's How to Apply.

“They vandalised my office and car, and beat up party activists,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Alok Das of the rival faction alleged that loyalists of Naskar attacked one of its supporters with firearms on Saturday night.

A police officer said adequate security personnel have been deployed in the area and the situation is “peaceful” at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)