Delhi, April 30: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Guwahati which already has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 exam date, has started the registration process today, April 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply can fill out the JEE Advanced 2023 application form from the official website - www.jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for the submission of JEE Advanced application form is May 07, 2023, while the last date to make the payment of the fee is May 08, 2023.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Exam will be held on June 4 this year by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. CUET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Likely to Be Released Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps to Download.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website of jeeadv.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads 'Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023' It will take you to the login page Candidates are required to enter their credentials to login Fill up the application form, upload documents, pay fees and submit applications Download JEE Advanced 2023 application form and save it for future reference

Those who had taken admission to a preparatory course at an IIT for the first time in 2022 can apply. NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip for May 7 Examination Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check and Download.

Candidates who were allocated a seat at an IIT through JoSAA 2022 but did not report online, withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, or had their seat cancelled before the last round are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2023.

JEE Advanced exam 2023 is jointly organised by the seven IITs namely IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee. Students will be admitted in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), IIITs, and government-funded technical institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Main results 2023.

