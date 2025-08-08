New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi following an altercation over parking a scooter. The two accused in the case have been apprehended, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to a statement by Delhi Police, Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi and resident of Bhogal, Jangpura, aged 42 years, was murdered on August 7 at around 10:30 pm following an altercation with the accused over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused.

During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp pointed object (poker) on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Police on Friday registered an FIR Number 233/25 under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, identified as Ujjwal, aged 19 years, and Gautam, aged 18 years, have been apprehended, according to the Delhi Police.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, A 50-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Delhi's Ranhola area. Police have identified her estranged husband, Parmod Jha (60), as the prime suspect in the case.

The police identified the deceased as Kiran Jha. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting the murder was received around 4:09 am. The deceased, who worked as a caretaker for patients, had been living with her daughter-in-law Kamal Jha, granddaughter, and son Durgesh Jha.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused, Parmod Jha, had arrived in Delhi on August 1 after nearly a decade, having been away in his native village, Chidiabad in Jamalpur city, Munger district, Bihar. Police said Kiran and Parmod had been living separately for the past ten years.

Durgesh, the couple's son, currently works with a Micro Finance Company in Darbhanga, Bihar. During inquiry, Kamal, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, informed police that the accused had not been in contact with the family for years and was unemployed.

CCTV footage from the Delhi government's camera installed outside the residence reportedly captured the accused leaving the premises at approximately 12:50 am, hours before the murder was discovered. (ANI)

