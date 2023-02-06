Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held protests in front of the LIC offices in Punjab, demanding a probe into the accusations made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

These demonstrations were held at Baranla, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Nawanshahr, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot. In Hoshiarpur, local Congress workers led by former MLA and District Congress Committee president Arun Kumar Dogra staged a 'dharna' for about an hour in front of the local office of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). They also shouted slogans against the BJP. Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam involving common people's money.

Also Read | #UPDATE | Death Toll Due to Devastating Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria Rises to 1,900, … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Adani group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. PTI CHS VSD

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Upset Over Pet Dog's Death, Woman Kills Self in Korba District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)