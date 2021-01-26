New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will deploy additional paramilitary forces in the national capital amid a tense security situation following clashes between protesting farmers and Delhi Police.

Sources in the government said that the process of sending additional paramilitary forces has been initiated following the conclusion of a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during which the decision was made.

The meeting was attended by top officials like Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

"Yesterday, 15 companies of paramilitary forces were sent to Delhi. Ten were from CRPF and rest five were from other paramilitary forces. Similarly, five companies were on standby today," a senior government official told ANI.

In the meeting that lasted for almost 90 minutes, the Home Minister also took stock of the law and order situation in the national capital.

According to sources in the government, since this morning the MHA has been getting hourly updates and has been monitoring the situation in Delhi. Senior Delhi police officials briefed Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla about the situation in the afternoon, sources informed.

This comes after the Ministry ordered the suspension of internet services at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to the tense security situation in the national capital.

Earlier today, reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and resorting to vandalism poured from several parts of the city. The entry and exit gates of several Metro stations were also closed. Several people, including police personnel, suffered injuries during the clash between protesting farmers and police.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at ITO in central Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

