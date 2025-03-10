Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Hiralal Nagar on Monday said in the Assembly that adequate electricity was being provided to consumers in the Rabi agricultural season in the state.

He assured the House that power was not being cut anywhere due to its unavailability.

Nagar was responding to supplementary questions asked by MLA Shanti Dhariwal in this regard during Question Hour. He clarified that the shortage after the daily demand for electricity and its availability from all sources to the state was met by purchasing electricity through 'Power Exchange' and short-term tender.

He informed the House that electricity was purchased through a short-term tender on the basis of 'block hour' in November 2024 and December 2024 as well as in January, February and March this year.

The minister said the state's power generation was more than 10,000 MW, including all sources such as production from thermal units of the state, electricity from private generators and purchases made from power purchase contracts (agreements). At the same time, the 'peak hour' demand has been 19,165 MW.

Earlier, in response to the original question, the minister said till February 28 in the financial year 2024-25, the average demand of power companies (DISCOM) in the state has been 14,331 MW and the maximum demand has been 19,165 MW.

He said in case of shortage of demand and supply, the remaining demand was met by purchasing electricity from 'Power Exchange' and short-term tender.

