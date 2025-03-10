Mumbai, March 10: Students responsible for presenting news headlines in school assemblies can easily find verified information here. If you're searching online for school assembly news headlines today for your March 11 presentation, LatestLY has made a list of key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news ready for you. Memorise or note down these school assembly news headlines and get ready for your presentation.

National News Headlines

Prepare Youths for Changing Global Demands, Advocates President Droupadi Murmu

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel Highlights INR 30 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals, Solar Pumps to Farmers

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Taking U-Turn; Says Centre Open to Talks

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution Hailing Indian Cricket Team’s ICC Champion Trophy 2025 Win

India-Japan Joint Military Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ Concludes

International News Headlines

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon To Begin India Visit From March 16

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Meets Ruling Party Leadership Day After Release From Jail

Pakistan Rated ‘Repressed’ in Civic Freedom Report

North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles As South Korea, US Launch Joint Military Drills

Canada Liberal Party Elects Mark Carney To Succeed Justin Trudeau, Face Donald Trump’s Challenge

Business News Headlines

Indian Stock Market Ends Lower, Sensex Holds Above 74,000

Ola Electric Shares Drop Over 4% Amid Reports of Raids, Regulatory Issues

Takashi Nakajima Appointed as President and CEO of Honda Cars India

Indian Pharma Market To Grow 8–9% in FY26, Says Report

NSE Clearing Retains Crisil’s Highest Credit Rating for 17th Year in a Row

Entertainment News Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Heart Is Full With India’s Stunning ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win, Actor Pens Poem

Kajol Announces the Release Date of ‘Maa’: Battle Begins on June 27

I Have Given Dates for the Symphony Event To Be Held in 13 Countries, Says Ilaiyaraaja

Varun Dhawan Celebrates 8 Years of ‘Amazing’ ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Teaser From Salman Khan-Starrer ‘Sikandar’ Promises Vibrant Holi Track

Sports News Headlines

Not Retiring From ODI Format Yet, Says Rohit Sharma After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph

Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet Nominated for Hockey India Annual Awards

Ravindra Jadeja Bags Best Fielding Medal After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Victory

Pakistan Spent Money, Built Stadiums, but Didn’t Pay Attention to the Team, Says Danish Kaneria

