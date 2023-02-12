Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh on Sunday called for maximum effort to neutralise terrorists and their overground workers active in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Singh was speaking at a joint security review meeting in Rajouri -- the border district where seven people, including two children, were killed and 14 injured in a terror attack on January 1.

Despite a massive search operation to neutralise the terrorists behind the attack in Dhangri village, success has so far eluded the security forces.

Singh concluded his two-day visit to Rajouri by addressing the joint security review meeting attended by, among others, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajouri-Poonch Range) Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Mohd Aslam and senior officers of the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force, a police spokesperson said.

He stressed on strengthening both border and hinterland security grid, focused on counter-terrorist operations and targeting the overground workers' (OGW) network of terrorists, the spokesperson added.

Singh also urged the officers to put in maximum effort for the arrest or elimination of terrorists operating in Rajouri.

He was briefed about a few measures taken by the district police in Rajouri, the spokesperson said, adding that Singh was also informed about a few terror cases that had been solved in record time.

The deputy inspector general and the senior superintendent assured Singh that efforts to counter terrorism would continue with full dedication so that the overall security situation improves and the general public feels secure and safe.

Singh, accompanied by Mughal and Aslam, earlier visited the district's Kalakote and Buddal areas and reviewed the security situation.

