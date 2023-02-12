Lucknow, February 12: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best investment destination in the country, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena said on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh minister was addressing a session on 'Opportunities in Forest and Allied Sector' on the concluding day of the Global Investors Summit here.

"Earlier, investors did not come to the state due to lack of law and order, but today they have security and protection. Be it weather or climate, industry or market, UP is the best investment destination," Saxena said.

"There is a strong system of expressways, airports and good governance in UP today. Industries are now being set up here," he added.

With the support from investors, UP is set to become the best state in the country by 2027, he said, adding that the state has undergone a change under the leadership of CM Adityanath.

Urging investors to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state, he assured them of all support from ministers and officers of the state.

He also said that they won't face any problem related to MoUs, electricity connections, NOCs or land needed to set up their units.