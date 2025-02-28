Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) After helping facilitate a record 66 crore devotees take bath in the Ganga and 'Sangam' during the Maha Kumbh Mela, administrative and police officials associated with the mela took a dip in the 'Sangam' on Friday.

Sharing his experience, Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand told PTI, "During the fair, none of the police and administrative officers got the opportunity to take a bath in the Ganga. Today, everyone took a bath together... felt very good."

District Magistrate of Prayagraj Ravindra Kumar Mandar said, "Taking a bath in the 'Triveni Sangam' is a divine experience in itself. Today, all the officials got a chance to take a bath together and we also became a part of the benefits of virtue." He said that on Friday, all the senior officers and employees of the police and administration gathered together at the 'Sangam' and took a dip.

The DM also said that Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba, Divisional Commissioner (Prayagraj) Vijay Vishwas Pant, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Mahakumbh) Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police (Maha Kumbh) Rajesh Dwivedi and all the officers and employees of police and administration were present.

He said that everyone together chanted 'Har Har Gange' and took a holy dip in the 'Sangam' amidst chanting of Vedic mantras.

