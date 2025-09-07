Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, slammed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and alleged that the people affected by the devastating monsoon in the state have not received the compensation amount yet.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Thakur said, "Have the affected families received proper compensation? At that time, the Chief Minister announced during the assembly session that I am announcing a package of 4500 crore rupees... Lying to the people affected by the disaster is a grave crime. An announcement was made by the government, but nothing was received."

Last month, the Himachal Pradesh state cabinet decided to grant a special relief package for the disaster-affected families across the state.

During a meeting chaired by CM Sukhu, the cabinet decided to increase the compensation for a completely damaged house from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Apart from this, the compensation of Rs 12,500 for the partially damaged house has been enhanced to one lakh rupees.

Further, the compensation of Rs 10,000 given in case of a damaged shop or dhaba has been enhanced ten times to rupees one lakh. The State Government will also provide increased financial assistance of Rs 50,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for the damaged cowsheds.

Meanwhile, 64 people were rescued from the Mani Mahesh Yatra in Chamba using Chinook helicopters, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said on Saturday.

He said, "Yesterday (on Friday), the devotees who were in Mani Mahesh were evacuated through two Chinook helicopters. Today, Mi17 arrived here. They made a total of four sorties in which two mortal remains, who were still with us in Bharmour, were brought here. We also brought here 64 more people, who could not be evacuated yesterday."

He urged to people to contact the helpline number if someone is still stuck at the Mani Mahesh Yatra.

"There is a report from Bharmour that no outside devotee is stranded there. I would also like to request people that if anyone has a friend who has gone there and you have not been able to contact him yet, please provide that information to the district helpline number 98166-98166... Because whatever rescue operation was there has been duly completed today. So if there is still someone who is left behind... please give their information so that search efforts can be made for them," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there have been 17 deaths in the Yatra.

"There have been 17 deaths in the Mani Mahesh Yatra... I am talking only about the route. Apart from that, if there has been any accident or something else, then it is not included in this," he said. (ANI)

