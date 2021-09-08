Bengaluru, Sept 8 (PTI) Students from Afghanistan staged a demonstration here on Wednesday against the Taliban takeover of their country and the alleged interference of Pakistan in its internal affairs.

They gathered at the Corporation Circle in the city, carrying placards and posters and raised slogans against Taliban and Pakistan.

Basheer, who is pursuing his Bachelors in Business Administration in a city based college, said the students are deeply distressed due to the prevailing situation in his country.

"We are against Taliban. Those people... the military which has come.. most of them are from Pakistan. That's why we are protesting against Pakistan, as well as Taliban. Both are together,” Basheer said.

Terming Taliban as "a group of terrorists", he said if all the countries do not stop their onward march, this ‘terrorism' would impact everyone because it would spread to other countries as well, making things difficult to fix again.

Another student who wished not to be named said he was not sure what Afghanistan would offer him once he goes back to his country after completing his studies.

"My family resides there. I am worried about their security now. I don't wish to go back and have no clue where I will stay and how long I can avoid going to my country. I am heart broken," the student said.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government, led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani network as the interior minister.

