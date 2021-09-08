TCL Technology, the Chinese phone maker officially launched the TCL 20 R5G smartphone in Europe. The device will be made available for sale from October 2021. As per the Dutch website 'Android Planet', TCL 20 R 5G is priced at EUR 179 (approximately Rs 15,600). The handset comes in Black and Blue colours. 2021 TCL C Series Smart TV Lineup Launched Starting at Rs 64,990.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. TCL 20 R 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear setup consisting of a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro camera.

The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery and runs on Android 11 OS. According to the Android Planet website, the handset does not come with fast charging support. Moreover, it gets support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).