Pune, Aug 8 (PTI) A 47-year-old man and his cousin were arrested while trying to rob a house they had broken into in 2015 and stolen Rs 50 lakh cash and gold ornaments, police said on Saturday.

Accused Somnath Bansode had kept Rs 22 lakh and bought a 1-BHK flat, while Sudhakar got Rs 28 lakh and bought property in Manjari for Rs 20 lakh, as well as a car and a motorcycle, police said.

Somnath was held on July 30 when he entered the flat with a knife but was apprehended, and his accomplice Sudhakar was held soon after, a Deccan Gymkhana police station official said.

"Somnath was arrested recently from the same house on Prabhat Road that he had robbed along with Sudhakar in 2015. Interestingly, we have found that while Rs 50 lakh was looted at the time, the complainant told police only Rs 4 lakh cash and Rs 1 lakh worth of gold was stolen," he said.

"The complainant has said he did not want to shock his wife by letting her know he kept so much money at home," he added.

The items bought with the loot, valued at Rs 62.95 lakh now, have been confiscated, he said.

