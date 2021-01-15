Tirupati, Jan 15 (PTI): After a 30-day-long recitation of holy Tamil 'Tiruppavai' verses, priests resumed reciting the customary 'Suprabhatham' hymns at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, on Friday.

In compliance with a millennium-old tradition, the recitation of Tamil stanzas composed and sung by saint-poet Andal of Srivilliputhur in Tamil Nadu was done by the priests before the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara during the month of 'Dhanurmasam' that commenced on December 17 and ended on 'Makara Sankranti' on January 14, a temple official told PTI.

During the month, the regular recitation of Suprabhatham was put off and was resumed in the wee hours of today, he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the 'Gopuja Mahotsavam' (offering worship to cow and calf) conducted at the Sports Authority Stadium Grounds at Narasaraopet in Guntur by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill temple, the official said.

As part of the programme, Reddy paid obeisance to the cow and calf and also adorned them with cloth, he said.

Thousands of devotees, several ministers, YSRCP leaders and TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy and executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy took part in the programme, he said.

