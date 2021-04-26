Agra (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A private hospital here on Monday asked permission from the authorities to shut its COVID facility, accusing a tehsildar of obstructing the supply of oxygen cylinders.

Chauhan Hospital and Eye Care in a letter to the CMO alleged that Tehsildar Preeti Jain seized 15 of the 30 oxygen-filled cylinders from their facility and accused her of causing obstruction in its supply every day.

A video has also surfaced on social media, in which the tehsildar can be seen preventing people from directly picking oxygen cylinders from a plant in the Tedi Bagia area.

"I, along with my family members, touched her feet many times and requested to let us go, but our requests were not heard and we were asked to leave the spot," Mohan Verma, a relative of a patient, told PTI.

When contacted, Jain said she was "trying to prevent any panic among the public and avoid damage to the oxygen plant facility".

"I was asking family members of patients to wait outside the oxygen plant and then they would be given a cylinder. But they did not listen to me and entered the oxygen plant premises," she said.

