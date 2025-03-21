Agra, Mar 21 (PTI) A man from Agra, who lost both his legs in a train accident six years ago, has won a Rs-51 lakh insurance claim after the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled against the insurer for rejecting his demand, a lawyer said on Friday.

The commission has also directed the company to pay 6 per cent interest on the amount, he added.

Pranjal Gupta, a resident of Agra, fell from the Kalindi Express train near the Hathras Junction station on December 27, 2019 and suffered severe injuries on both legs. Due to sepsis during treatment, doctors had to amputate both legs below the knee, Gupta's lawyer Kaim Singh said.

At the time of the accident, Gupta had an active health insurance policy with Niva Bupa Insurance (formerly Max Bupa). It was purchased on March 29, 2019 and was valid till March 28, 2020. However, when he filed a claim, the insurer denied it on various grounds, Singh said.

"Recently, the district consumer commission, led by Chairman Sarvesh Kumar and Member Rajiv Singh, ruled that Niva Bupa must pay Rs 51 lakh, along with interest, to Gupta," he added.

