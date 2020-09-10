Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will meet with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MPs, from both the Houses of the Parliament, today.

The meeting between the TRS chief and Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members to discuss the strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament will be held at the Pragathi Bhavan.

Also Read | Florence Parly, Minister of Armed Forces of France Arrives in Delhi, Ahead of Rafale Induction Ceremony: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 10, 2020.

During the course of the meeting, the Centre's response to the various issues pertaining to Telangana, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), power reforms, among others, will also be discussed.

The meeting will also be attended by senior officials from the Telangana government.

Also Read | Rafale Fighter Jets to Be Formally Inducted Into Indian Air Force Today at Ambala Air Force Station.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)