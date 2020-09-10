Mumbai, September 10: Rafale aircraft will be formally inducted into Indian Air Force at Air Force Station in Ambala at 10 am today. The aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, “Golden Arrows”. Rafale jets are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes in more than 2 decades, said Defence Minister.

Congress appointed Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

US President Trump was nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY. He will also launch e-Gopala App for farmers along with several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar.

Telangana CM & TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will meet with party MPs today afternoon in Hyderabad to discuss the party's strategy in the upcoming parliament session

